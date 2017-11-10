Man in surgical mask robs Family Dollar

Memphis Police Department is looking for the man who robbed a Family Dollar while wearing a surgical mask.

The robbery happened Wednesday night at the Covington Pike store.

Surveillance footage shows the man wearing a purple hoodie and jeans walk in and go behind the counter.

He grabbed the cash and ran off.

If you know anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

