Man shot at motel during robbery

A man was shot during a robbery at a Memphis motel Friday morning.

The robbery happened at Relax Inn on South Third Street around 3 a.m.

Police said a man was in his room when he heard a knock on the door.

Two men entered the room and shot the man before stealing his cell phone and money.

The man was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

