Man shot at motel during robbery

Do you ever consider how people come up with the latest fashion trends? This trend--was definitely invented by a lazy person.More >>
Do you ever consider how people come up with the latest fashion trends? This trend--was definitely invented by a lazy person.More >>
A La Nina has now one officially set up in the equatorial Pacific Ocean and this could impact the weather pattern here in the Mid-South.More >>
A La Nina has now one officially set up in the equatorial Pacific Ocean and this could impact the weather pattern here in the Mid-South.More >>
Memphis Police Department has identified a person of interest in the Harbor Town homicide.More >>
Memphis Police Department has identified a person of interest in the Harbor Town homicide.More >>
An infant was shot in Memphis on Friday morning.More >>
An infant was shot in Memphis on Friday morning.More >>
Do you believe in ghosts? One school in Ireland wants you to. Deerpark CBS in Cork, Ireland released a video they claim is a ghost sighting at their school.More >>
Do you believe in ghosts? One school in Ireland wants you to. Deerpark CBS in Cork, Ireland released a video they claim is a ghost sighting at their school.More >>
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >>
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >>
The 16-year-old is facing a first-degree murder charge and will be tried as an adult.More >>
The 16-year-old is facing a first-degree murder charge and will be tried as an adult.More >>
A high school student is working from home, and will continue to until February, unless the school reconsiders her suspension for having off-brand Tylenol.More >>
A high school student is working from home, and will continue to until February, unless the school reconsiders her suspension for having off-brand Tylenol.More >>
With Veterans Day right around the corner, many businesses and restaurants want to thank veterans for their service by are offering either discounts or free meals.More >>
With Veterans Day right around the corner, many businesses and restaurants want to thank veterans for their service by are offering either discounts or free meals.More >>
A woman says she was choked by a restaurant owner, after complaining about cold French fries. Donald Crump, the owner of Crumpy's Hot Wings, said he wants to set the record straight and is sharing surveillance video of what happened.More >>
A woman says she was choked by a restaurant owner, after complaining about cold French fries. Donald Crump, the owner of Crumpy's Hot Wings, said he wants to set the record straight and is sharing surveillance video of what happened.More >>
Little Debbie, don't do this to us!More >>
Little Debbie, don't do this to us!More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.More >>
Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore is denying allegations of decades-old sexual misconduct with minors, roiling Alabama's Senate race.More >>
Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore is denying allegations of decades-old sexual misconduct with minors, roiling Alabama's Senate race.More >>
The writer and skateboarder also pledged to send more money after they finished mowing more yards.More >>
The writer and skateboarder also pledged to send more money after they finished mowing more yards.More >>
Following national attention over a post about wiping down shopping carts, a police department now issues an apology for the post.More >>
Following national attention over a post about wiping down shopping carts, a police department now issues an apology for the post.More >>