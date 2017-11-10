Man arrested after infant was shot, killed

Apartments where the shooting happened (Source: WMC Action News 5)

One-year-old, Robin Keefer, was shot and killed in Memphis on Friday morning.

The shooting happened at inside her mother's home at Mid America Apartments in southeast Memphis.

The infant was rushed to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition, where he/she later died.

Memphis Police Department said Shawn Moore was arrested and charged him with criminally negligent homicide, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and tampering with evidence.

The family believes that this shooting was an accident.

Breaking: ambulance carrying infant shot on Mendenhall arriving at LeBonheur with MPD escort @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/f4ghZzTaHp — Kendall Downing (@kendall_downing) November 10, 2017

