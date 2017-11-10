HGTV star shaves head, raises $230K for St. Jude

HGTV’s ‘Fixer Upper’ stars Chip and Joanna Gaines made a stop in Memphis, but this time not for home improvement.

On November 2, Chip took to Instagram to challenge fans and followers who he believes hates his “current hairstyle” to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. If enough money was raise over four days, Gaines agreed to cut it all off.

And that’s exactly what he did Wednesday, after raising $230,000 for the kids at Target House.

The Target House allows families to stay three miles away from the hospital free of charge, when their stay exceeds three months. Money raised by the Gaines will go to efforts like this one and others that pushes St. Jude’s mission of no family ever paying for treatment, travel, or anything of that matter.

With her husband’s bald head, Joanna says, “We are leaving Memphis changed.”

