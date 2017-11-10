HGTV star shaves head, raises $230K for St. Jude

HGTV’s ‘Fixer Upper’ stars Chip and Joanna Gaines made a stop in Memphis, but this time not for home improvement.
On November 2, Chip took to Instagram to challenge fans and followers who he believes hates his “current hairstyle” to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. If enough money was raise over four days, Gaines agreed to cut it all off.
And that’s exactly what he did Wednesday, after raising $230,000 for the kids at Target House.
The Target House allows families to stay three miles away from the hospital free of charge, when their stay exceeds three months. Money raised by the Gaines will go to efforts like this one and others that pushes St. Jude’s mission of no family ever paying for treatment, travel, or anything of that matter.
With her husband’s bald head, Joanna says, “We are leaving Memphis changed.”
Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
Memphis Police Department has identified a person of interest in the Harbor Town homicide.More >>
Memphis Police Department has identified a person of interest in the Harbor Town homicide.More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested the suspect in the Harbor Town murder.More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested the suspect in the Harbor Town murder.More >>
To have a memorable delicious taste for a treat that you won’t forget, it takes a baker dedicated to details.More >>
To have a memorable delicious taste for a treat that you won’t forget, it takes a baker dedicated to details.More >>
Fourteen-year-old Jaidah Wilson was in her upstairs bedroom when the fire broke out in the kitchen downstairs.More >>
Fourteen-year-old Jaidah Wilson was in her upstairs bedroom when the fire broke out in the kitchen downstairs.More >>
An infant was shot in Memphis on Friday morning.More >>
An infant was shot in Memphis on Friday morning.More >>
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >>
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >>
The Cherokee County sheriff said a woman and her son have been arrested and charged with murder after a man’s body was found cut into pieces under a mobile home.More >>
The Cherokee County sheriff said a woman and her son have been arrested and charged with murder after a man’s body was found cut into pieces under a mobile home.More >>
Video circulated on social media this week showing a student, wearing a hijab and hiding her face, while someone removed the religious head scarf, exposing her hair to the class.More >>
Video circulated on social media this week showing a student, wearing a hijab and hiding her face, while someone removed the religious head scarf, exposing her hair to the class.More >>
Paul George Dandan, 30, is charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction and two counts of weapons offenses.More >>
Paul George Dandan, 30, is charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction and two counts of weapons offenses.More >>
It was last weekend when the video of an Alabama football fan smoking at Bryant-Denny Stadium went viral. But now the woman behind the cigarette is speaking out about her side of the story.More >>
It was last weekend when the video of an Alabama football fan smoking at Bryant-Denny Stadium went viral. But now the woman behind the cigarette is speaking out about her side of the story.More >>