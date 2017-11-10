Driver lands on top of car after seizure - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Driver lands on top of car after seizure

OXFORD, MS (WMC) -

A driver in Oxford, Mississippi, found themselves on top of a parked car after having a seizure.

During the sudden attack, the victim lost control and left the street, leaving their car on top of another.

No seriously injuries were reported.

