Car stolen by escaped murder suspect recovered in Memphis

Law enforcement is on high alert all over the Mid-South for an escapee from the Marshall County Jail.

‘Dangerous’ inmate, murder suspect still on the run

A car stolen by an escaped Mid-South murder suspect is now in the hands of investigators.

Memphis Police Department said officers found the car Antoine Adams stole during his escape from Marshall County Jail.

Adams escaped Marshall County Sheriff's Department on November 5. He was behind bars awaiting trial for a murder in Marshall County and two other murders in Memphis.

MPD said it also took two people into custody at Stateline Road and Elvis Presley Boulevard. At least one of those people are believed to have gotten out of the stolen car.

However, Adams remains at large and his whereabouts are unknown.

Authorities warn that Adams may now be armed and is considered extremely dangerous. He stands 6-feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.

If you see Adams, immediately call 911.

