Swoveralls are the sweatpants-overalls hybrid you didn't know you needed

Do you ever consider how people come up with the latest fashion trends?

This trend--was definitely invented by a lazy person. But that's okay. We're here for it.

Swoveralls are here and trying to sweep the nation of their feet (and back onto the couch).

Swoveralls are a sweatpants-overalls hybrid designed for maximum comfort and swagger.

The Great Fantastic sells these bad boys for $85 a piece in black and in grey.

A women's design is supposed to hit the market soon.

