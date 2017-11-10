Police arrest man in Harbor Town murder

Memphis Police Department arrested a man in the Harbor Town homicide.

Susan Grissom, 56, was found dead inside her home from a gunshot wound on Tuesday evening.

On Saturday, police said they arrested Kurtrell Williams for the murder. Williams was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of robbery, first-degree murder in perpetration of burglary, aggravated robbery, and especially aggravated robbery.

The incident has had neighbors on Mud Island on edge.

"I think that we just want to hear what the conclusions of that are and however long that takes,” said James Cunningham, who works on Mud Island. “Hopefully it's not too long.”

Upon investigating, police found Grissom's debit card missing from the home.

The card was used at a store in the area of Third Avenue and Crump Street.

Surveillance footage was captured of the man using the card.

"It sounds to me like nobody is using identification,” said resident Paul Powers.

WMC Action News 5 asked nearby residents if the man looked familiar

They said no, but they are hopeful the clear surveillance photo will help police in their investigation.

"I would hope that they're not holding anything back because I think people around here deserve to know - everyone wants to feel safe,” Cunningham said.

According to police, the images were captured on surveillance cameras from a gas station at Third and Crump Avenue.

The video shows the person of interest walking from the ATM at 6:05 p.m., roughly 40 minutes before police say officers were dispatched to the scene around 6:45 p.m.

It was later determined, thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip, that the person in the surveillance video was Williams. He was arrested Friday night in northeast Memphis.

