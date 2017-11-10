Military personnel help build homes for veterans

Friday morning volunteers with Habitat for Humanity got dirty while putting the final touches on a new 28 lot neighborhood in partnership with AutoZone.

It's the final day of construction called Heroes Build Day.

"The heroes are our service members. Whether they be active duty service members, first responders, police, fire. All of those folks came together today to finish the homes out here for us," said Greg Webb with Habitat for Humanity.

This Veterans Day military personnel painted, planted, and swept so others can have a new home. One of the homeowners included veteran Gregory Howard his wife Bernadine Howard.

"It just goes to show you, you never know the heartbeat of a person. I just thank god for veterans and the individuals that came out here today to help us do great things," said Gregory Howard.

Peter Adolfson was there and helped with his fellow navy men and women.

He said part of the military life is helping others and after he heard one of these homes will house a veteran's family he said this brings things full circle.

"I think it's important to help them out especially since we're going to be veterans when we get out of the military. So that could be us someday," said Adolfson.

Organizers said the homeowners will move in over the next couple of weeks.

