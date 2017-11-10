MPD to honor Officer Verdell Smith with 5K

Memphis Police Department is holding a 5K run/walk in honor of a fallen colleague.

Sgt. Verdell Smith was killed last year when he jumped in front of a car driving in the wrong direction on Beale Street.

"He was very nice, he had no enemies, he was very friendly person, great guy, hard-working guy," says Memphis Police Officer Maurice Davis

His colleagues with the Memphis Police Department are doing all they can to remember him and his giving heart by giving back to the community just as he would have.

"This event is to keep his memory alive, this event is also simply to let the community know that we're with them, we stand with them, behind them though we're the police, we are apart of the community also," Davis said.

This is the second year for the Turkey Trot, and the officers hope it'll be even bigger than the last.

"This year we plan to help more than 100 families with Thanksgiving baskets and Christmas baskets. We help the homeless, and this year we're going to also give back to St. Jude," says Davis.

The walk/run is happening Saturday in the old K-Mart parking lot on Austin Peay. Registration is open from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. before the 9 a.m. race at 3201 Austin Peay Highway.

