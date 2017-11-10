Man convicted of raping 5-year-old girl

A 26-year-old man was convicted Thursday of raping a 5-year-old girl two years ago in her home in southeast Memphis.

According to the district attorney's office, Robert Beham, was convicted of rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery in the incidents that happened in September 2015.

Beham, who is being held without bond, will be sentenced December 12th.

