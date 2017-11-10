Man arrested for burning wife's home weeks before she was stabbed to death

A woman's ex-husband is now in jail accused of setting her apartment on fire weeks before she was stabbed to death.

Memphis Police Department arrested Jose Munoz and charged him with arson.

He's accused of setting Sulema Tornez's apartment on fire in December 2016. Weeks later, Tornez was found stabbed to death in her home.

Munoz is not currently charged in Tornez's death.

After Tornez was found dead, Munoz spoke to WMC Action News 5.

"We have to find who did that," Munoz said in January. He then said he's seeking custody of the children he and Tornez had together.

Police arrested Munoz after Tornez's sister told officers Munoz admitted to her that he set her sister's apartment on fire. He then threatened her life if she told anyone.

