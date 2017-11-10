5 GREAT THINGS: Central High Marching Band, sisters awarded scholarship, Mid-South's healthiest schools

As we spend this weekend remembering and honoring our veterans who fought to protect our freedom this Veteran's Day, here's a look back at 5 Great Things accomplished by a few hard working civilians this week in the Mid-South.

Central High School won the 2017 National High School High Stepping Marching Championship. Band director Ollie Liddell said it's a win nearly a year in the making with hours of dedication from the students. To come home with the trophy, Central students had to compete against more than a dozen other finalists from across the country. Even though their instruments and uniforms have been handed down by musicians before them, Liddell said it was their talent that shined through.



Former Memphis Tiger and current Atlanta Falcon Dontari Poe teamed his non-profit Poe Man's Dream Foundation with Mid-South Food Bank to give away chicken dinners to low-income families in Memphis. Poe donated meal boxes with a hot chicken dinner and groceries for two weeks for 200 families living in the 38118 zip code. That's where Poe grew up, and the median household income there is about $15,000 less than in Memphis overall.



Taylor and Payton Selby of Lakeland, Tennessee have been awarded the National Law Enforcement and Firefighters Children's Foundation Scholarship - a prestigious scholarship for their leadership, community service and scholastic achievement. The Selby sisters were two of 32 students from across the country to receive the award. Taylor and Payton's father was killed in the line of duty while executing a search warrant for the Shelby County Sheriff's Office in 2002.



The students of LaRose Elementary filed into the cafeteria with their shoes off for a big surprise -- every student got sized for their very own free pair of Timberland boots. It's all thanks to the Nashville non-profit Soles4Souls which goes around the country giving shoes to people in need. According to president and CEO Buddy Teaster, about $20,000 worth of shoes were given out to the students.



Four Mid-South schools made this year's list of the healthiest schools in the country according to the Alliance for a Healthier Generation. Hickory Ridge Elementary made the list along with Dyersburg Primary School and Northwest Prep Academy Maxine Smith STEAM Academy was one of only 10 schools nationwide to earn the gold award. Recognition is based on a school's ability to offer healthier meals and snacks and high-quality physical education.



Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.