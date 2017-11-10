MPD officers help light up little league football practice

Memphis Police Department recently teamed up to help a little league football team practice for a big game.

Earlier this week, an officer was driving through North Memphis when he noticed a few cars parked in a grassy area with their headlights on.

He asked them what they were doing, and they said the kids were practicing for a championship game and needed some light.

The kind-hearted officer decided to step in and help.

He called for his fellow officers to assist, and they all turned on their lights to make sure the practice was well-lit.

