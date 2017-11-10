3 arrested in meth trafficking investigation

Left to right: Antonio First, Bineka Thomas, Eric Dennis (Source: MPD)

Three people are behind bars after detectives found meth at their Frayser home.

Investigators said Antonio First, Eric Dennis, and Bineka Thomas were part of a plan to ship meth from California to Memphis.

Officers found the meth in their home after tracking a suspicious package shipped to their home.

The three suspects are in jail on bonds of $150,000, $200,000, and $75,000 respectively.

