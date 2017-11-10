New charges could up prices at Memphis airport - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

New charges could up prices at Memphis airport

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The price to fly could soon increase at Memphis International Airport.

The price increase can be blamed on something called a passenger facility charge, which pays for airport renovations.

Officials are proposing to begin using the fee to help the construction at Concourse B and other infrastructure improvements.

The charge could cost fliers up to $8.50.

No word yet on when or if the fee will be imposed.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly