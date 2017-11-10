Tigers' lose opening game against shorthanded Alabama - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Tigers head coach Tubby Smith
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The college basketball season officially tipped off Friday.

University of Memphis began the season against Alabama, who was without prized recruit Collin Sexton and Braxton Key.

Unfortunately, the Tigers lost 82-70 in the season opener. 

The game was part of the Naval Academy Classic taking place in Annapolis, Maryland.

