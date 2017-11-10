1,500 high school students advocate, discuss social justice

An open discussion with youth about the important issues of today was the goal of the "Our Time Our Voice" event at First Baptist Church Broad on Friday.

About 1,500 high school students participated in the event and discussed topics from food and climate justice to the role of local media.

The hope is to spur dialogue and collaboration that leads to action.

"I think a lot of the world that we want to see tomorrow is going to be defined by the way that we take action and collective action," said featured speaker Xiuhtezcatl Martinez.

The 17-year-old climate activist said it's never too early to be socially active.

"A lot of people refer to our generation as the future. Our voices are just as pertinent today as they ever will be."

The event is part of MLK 50, a commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. A legacy which today's participants hope to build upon.

