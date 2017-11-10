Memphis police arrest, charge Harbor Town murder suspect

Memphis Police Department arrested the suspect in the Harbor Town murder.

Police said they arrested Kurtrell Williams after a Crime Stopper tip positively identified him as the suspect.

Friday night, around 6:21 p.m., officers blocked off the streets on South Brighton Road, just off Jackson Avenue in northeast Memphis, where Williams was located.

Police said Williams was taken into custody without incident.

Williams was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of robbery, first-degree murder in perpetration of burglary, aggravated robbery, and especially aggravated robbery.

