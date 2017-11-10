Friday Football Fever: Week 13 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Friday Football Fever: Week 13

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Friday Football Fever continues in Week 13! 

Here are your scores from across the Mid-South:

Milan 14 Covington 21
Chatt McCallie 56 Briarcrest 35
Southwind 48 Brighton 49
Nashville Father Ryan 14 CBHS 22
Whitestation 17 Germantown 14
Munford 7 Henry Co 42
NW Rankin 7 Horn Lake 20
Franklin 21 Lausanne 35
Brentwood 43 MUS 7
South Gibson 14 Raleigh Egypt 26
Central 0 Whitehaven 35
Olive Branch 21 Vicksburg 6

