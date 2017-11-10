Oxford chef named Best Baker in America

To have a memorable delicious taste for a treat that you won’t forget, it takes a baker dedicated to details.

Dwayne Ingraham is one of those bakers.

“It is what I do, I will always be a pastry chef at heart,” Ingraham said.

He represented Oxford in six episodes on the Food Network’s “Best Baker in America,” winning the judges over with his culinary creations.

“That was a crazy experience!” Ingraham said.

His beautiful Devil’s Explosion Cake gave Ingraham the title of Best Baker in America and a $25,000 check!

“It’s definitely something I’m going to wear around and brag about for the year to come, at least until they air the next season!” Ingraham said.

His day job is working as Director of Food and Beverages at the Graduate Hotel, making sure people clear their plates.

After four appearances on Food Network Shows as a competitor, he hopes more opportunities arise, like his soufflés.

“My hope is that this title will bring either a judging gig or a hosting gig, that would be pretty awesome,” Ingraham said.

Until then, he plans to use some of his prize money to take a food tour of Europe.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.