Police arrest man for death of 17-year-old

Memphis police arrested a man after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in North Memphis.

The incident happened Wednesday, Nov. 8 around 9:40 p.m. Saffarans Avenue and Pearce Street.

Police arrested Felix Dewberry and charged him with reckless homicide.

Police said the investigation revealed multiple males in a gold SUV fired several shots at 17-year-old Dekario Linwood and others.

Linwood was taken to Regional Medical Center by a private vehicle where he later died.

Previously, police said they were looking for Marcus Holmes aka Finesse, 17, as a person of interest in the shooting.

It is unclear at this point if MPD is still searching for Holmes or other persons of interest in this homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

