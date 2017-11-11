Police searching for person of interest in teen's death

Memphis police are searching for a teen after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in North Memphis.

The incident happened Wednesday around 9:40 p.m. Saffarans Avenue and Pearce Street.

Marcus Holmes aka Finesse, 17, is a person of interest in the shooting death of 17-year-old Dekario Linwood.

Police said the investigation revealed multiple males in a gold SUV fired several shots at Linwood and others.

Linwood was taken to Regional Medical Center by a private vehicle where he later died.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

