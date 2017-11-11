Fundraiser honors fallen MPD Officer Verdell Smith

The community came out Saturday to remember a fallen Memphis police officer.

Sergeant Verdell Smith was killed last year when he jumped in front of a car driving in the wrong direction on Beale Street.

Dozens of people ran and walked in the 2nd Annual Turkey Trot with Cops fundraiser.

It was spearheaded by Sgt. Smith before he passed, and his fellow officers wanted to keep it going in honor of his memory.

The goal is to let the community know that they have the support from officers.

"We're in the community centers, we're in the schools, we're mentoring the kids, we have books with blue and we're also doing mentoring at Raleigh-Bartlett Meadows, so we're just all around in the community," said Gewel Hamer with MPD.

The officers use the money raised from the event to give out baskets filled with food for the holidays.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.