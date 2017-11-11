Memphis Zoo celebrates Payton the polar bear’s 14th birthday

With the temperatures getting cooler outside, what better time for Memphis Zoo to have a polar bear birthday party?

The zoo pulled out all the stops to celebrate the 14th birthday of Payton, the zoo's male polar bear.

The event featured Payton opening presents and eating his "cake."

It also served as a fitting end to International Polar Bear Week.

“We're able to do some special keeper chats that kind of bring attention to polar bear conservation but also to how special Payton is,” said Director of Animal Programs Matt Thompson.

Guests also had the chance to win their very own polar bear painting done by Payton himself!

