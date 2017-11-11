Lawmakers team up to honor veterans

Two local lawmakers joined forces in bipartisan fashion to give local veterans the recognition they deserve.

Millington is a city of service members, so it’s a fitting place for a Veteran's Day program honoring those who have served our country.

For the third year, Senator Lee Harris, Shelby County Commissioner Terry Roland, and Millington Alderman Frankie Dakin held a luncheon to honor Mid-South veterans, putting party lines aside.

“It's just a small way we can say thank you,” said Sen. Harris. “There are more than 20 million veterans out there at 50,000 in the Mid-South.”

“Me being from Millington, the Navy and the Marine Corp helped raise me,” Roland said.

Mayor Terry Jones is a veteran who has traveled the country but settled in the flag city of Millington.

He said many believe the Navy base closed years ago, but that's not the case. Naval Support Activity Mid-South is open and active.

“We're probably the second largest employer in Shelby County, we have over 8,000 people working on that base every day and about 2,500 still active duty,” Mayor Jones said.

On this 64th annual Veteran's Day, those who have served and completed their duty were saluted for their sacrifice.

“Not everybody wants to go out and raise their hand to enlist and give time to their country,” Jones said.

“The overall freedom that we have and we enjoy today is because of them,” Roland said.

