MPD investigating shots fired call that led to crash

Police are investigating after shots fired led to a vehicle crash in southeast Memphis.

Officers said they responded to a call about shots fired near the intersection of Lamar Avenue and Semmes Street around 5:12 p.m.

A woman told police that a man was shooting at her from a vehicle.

Officers found the three suspects near the intersection of Park Avenue and Getwell Road.

Police said the suspect's vehicle swiped another vehicle near Southern Avenue and Lundee Street.

No injuries were reported.

