Suspect shoots man while stealing his vehicle

Memphis police are searching for a suspect who stole a vehicle and shot the owner.

Officials said the victim left his black 2002 Yukon running near the intersection of Knight Arnold Road and South Mendenhall Road, and someone stole his vehicle.

The suspect, who was last seen driving southbound on Mendenhall, shot the victim.

The victim was taken to Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition.

