Suspect shoots, steals vehicle from driver

Memphis police are searching for a suspect who stole a vehicle and shot the owner.

Officials say the victim left his black 2002 Yukon running in the 5300 block of Knight Arnold Road, and someone stole his vehicle.

The suspect also shot the victim and was last seen driving southbound on Mendenhall Road.

The victim was taken to Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.