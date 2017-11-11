FIRST ALERT: Showers possible Sunday

Clouds will be on the increase overnight across the Mid-South as we are tracking our next cold front that will push across the region.

The front will slowly move into the area on Sunday with a few showers possible. While most locations will remain dry, it is a good idea to have the umbrella handy as you might see a shower over your neck of the woods.

Thanks to the extra clouds we are looking at highs warming only into the lower 60s across the Mid-South on Sunday.

Winds will begin to shift from the southeast during the morning to the northwest by the afternoon as the front moves to the south and east. Clouds will start to clear by the overnight Sunday into our Monday.

The start of next week is looking dry and sunny, Highs will remain in the lower 60s across the Mid-South. Overnight lows will be near average in the 40s and 50s.

Our next shot at rain will move in by mid-week next week, giving us rain chances Wednesday through Friday. Highs will warm into the upper 60s through the end of the week.

Once the front clears, we are looking at sunny skies for next weekend with cooler afternoon highs.

