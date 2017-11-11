Helena-West Helena football team withdraws from playoffs after c - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Helena-West Helena football team withdraws from playoffs after crash

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
After Friday's crash (Source: WMC Action News 5) After Friday's crash (Source: WMC Action News 5)
HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR (WMC) -

The Helena-West Helena football team is withdrawing from the playoffs due to a bus accident Friday afternoon.

It happened during rush hour near Benton as the team traveled to their game at Arkadelphia.

A few of the students were transported and checked out for minor injuries.

The games scheduled for Friday and Saturday were both canceled.  

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly