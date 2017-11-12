3 shot in North Memphis

Three people were shot in North Memphis on Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Chelsea Avenue and North Claybrook Street.

All three victims were transported to Methodist University Hospital. One was in critical condition and the other two were in non-critical condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time, and no arrests have been made.

