Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Whitehaven

A man was struck and killed by a vehicle after he stumbled into a Whitehaven intersection, according to Memphis Police Department.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Weaver Road and West Holmes Road.

Police said the man was struck after he stumbled into southbound traffic on Weaver.

Two vehicles fled the scene. One is a silver Mitsubishi Eclipse, and there is no description available on the other vehicle.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.