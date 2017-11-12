2 shot at Millington apartment complex - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

2 shot at Millington apartment complex

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Two men were shot at a Millington apartment complex, according to Millington Police Department.

The incident happened around 9:45 a.m. at the Commodore Villages apartments off Babe Howard Boulevard.

Police said the two victims were transported to Regional Medical Center. 

Millington police arrested a suspect in this shooting, but the suspect has not been formally charged.

