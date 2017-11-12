Man in hoodie shoots 3 men in Whitehaven

A man wearing a hoodie walked up to three men and shot them in Whitehaven, according to Memphis Police Department.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday on Bonita Drive near the intersection of East Raines Road and Neely Road.

When officers arrived, they found three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two were taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition and the other was treated on the scene.

Police said the suspect was wearing a white hoodie.

