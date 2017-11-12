Memphis, Auburn climb AP Poll; Georgia falls

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Georgia running back Nick Chubb (27) scores a touchdown against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Auburn, Ala.

The Associated Press has released the new Top 25 college football poll, and how the mighty have fallen.

While some of the top teams remained relatively unshaken, others found themselves sliding down following shakeups.

Memphis moved up two spots to No. 18 following a bye week. They face SMU at home this Saturday at 11 a.m. CDT.

After a close and hard-fought game against Mississippi State, Alabama remains at No. 1. Miss. State didn’t fare too badly either from the loss, bumping up a spot from last week to No. 17.

Georgia dropped from second to No. 7 after losing 40-17 against Auburn, who jumped four spaces to No. 6.

Miami, ranked seventh last week, defeated No. 3 Notre Dame, pushing the Fighting Irish down six spots to No. 9.

