6 people shot overnight Saturday in Memphis

A total of six people were injured in separate overnight shootings in Memphis.

The incidents happened just hours apart, leaving at least three people with serious injuries.

One shooting happened in North Memphis and the other in the Whitehaven area.

“Scary” is how every neighbor we talked with on Bonita Drive described what happened just before midnight Saturday.

One man didn't want to be seen on camera.

"Police was already here and a lot of commotion going on,” he said. “I was at work when the shooting rang out.”

Investigators say three men were found shot in the front yard of a house on Bonita Drive. A neighbor said the mother of one of the men lives here.

Two of the men were taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition, and one was treated on the scene.

It is also a neighborhood filled with children.

"You see the kids outside playing,” said neighbor Hazel Brooks. “You wouldn't expect nothing like this to happen here."

Brooks said she used to feel safe washing her car in the neighborhood.

"Very scary,” Brooks said. “This kind of makes you want to move away from it just to be cautious."

The second shooting happened at a house on Chelsea Avenue and Claybrook Street just after 2:30 a.m. Police say the three men who were shot did not know the shooters.

All three were taken to Methodist University Hospital – two in non-critical and one in critical condition.

Police have no good descriptions of the suspects. If you know who they are, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-Cash.

