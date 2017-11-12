Teen injured in Chesterwood Ct. shooting

A teenager was injured in a shooting Sunday night, according to Memphis police.

Police said the teen was struck in the 4800 block of Chesterwood Court, off the intersection of Winchester and Outland roads.

The teen was hospitalized in non-critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene in a white four-door Dodge.

No other information is available at this time.

