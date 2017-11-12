More out-of-state recruiting trips planned to boost MPD - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

More out-of-state recruiting trips planned to boost MPD

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

Memphis police are again looking outside the area when it comes to adding more officers.

The department is planning trips to cities including Birmingham, Chicago, Dallas and Jackson, Mississippi, to recruit men and women to come work for MPD.

This would be the second batch of out-of-state recruiting trips this year for the department.

City officials say MPD is on track for its first net gain of officers in several years.

