More out-of-state recruiting trips planned to boost MPD

An infant was shot in Memphis on Friday morning.More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for a boy who disappeared Sunday night while playing outside.More >>
A man has been charged with firing a shot at his sister Saturday night, Memphis police confirmed.More >>
Memphis police are investigating after a man was shot during an attempted armed robbery.More >>
Memphis police are again looking outside the area when it comes to adding more officers.More >>
Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore was in Huntsville for a campaign event Sunday evening.More >>
Indiana State Police (ISP) continue the investigation into the death of volunteer firefighter after he was killed at the scene of a crash on Friday.More >>
In her lawsuit, the woman claims the restaurant didn’t fully rinse cleaning chemicals out of the tea dispenser.More >>
It was more than just about honoring veterans this past Veteran's Day for Cassie Lohrey.More >>
An Ohio firefighter-paramedic driving an overdose patient to the hospital needed rescue himself.More >>
