Man shot in attempted armed robbery - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man shot in attempted armed robbery

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis police are investigating after a man was shot during an attempted armed robbery.

Police said the incident happened near the intersection of Pleasant Hill Road and Shelby Drive shortly before 8 p.m.

The man was taken to Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition.

No other information is available at this time. 

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly