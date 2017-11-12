Man arrested, charged with shooting at sister’s car

A man has been charged with firing a shot at his sister Saturday night, Memphis police confirmed.

Police said they were flagged down near the intersection of Pendleton Street and Byrd Avenue, off Lamar Avenue, on Saturday at 5:44 p.m.

The victim said she was driving when she pulled up behind her brother Marqurius Henderson. She called police on him because she said there were warrants out for his arrest.

She said she followed him as he tried to lose her in traffic. She said eventually he stopped at a stop sign, leaned out of the window, and fired a gunshot at her vehicle.

The victim said her two infant children and husband were also in the car when he shot at it.

She said she continued following Henderson and saw officers sitting in traffic.

Officers then attempted to pull him over, but he sped off. Police say he sped recklessly through traffic, ignoring multiple red lights and stop signs.

Once police stopped Henderson, he escaped from the vehicle and ran off.

After a short chase, he was finally captured and arrested.

Henderson is charged with four counts of aggravated assault, evading arrest via motor vehicle and via foot pursuit, and reckless driving.

