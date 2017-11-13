Memphis fraternity presents scholarships through African American Male Image Awards

The Hobson-Goodlow Education Foundation and the Memphis Alumni Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity presented the 23rd annual African-American Male Image Awards, sponsored by Kroger.

Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings was the keynote speaker. WMC Action News 5's Jerica Phillips served as the mistress of ceremonies at the Saturday evening banquet.

The honorees included Leon Dickerson, BenchMark at Southwind Realtors broker; Dorsey Hopson, Superintendent of Shelby County Schools; Dr. Sammie Holloway, minister and Christian author; Melvin Burgess,

Shelby County Commissioner; Brian Middleton, Phi Beta Sigma Alumni Chapter president; and Ephraim Urevbu, philanthropic artist.

The fraternity presented its Service for Humanity award to Dr. Charles Champion, known for his herbal pharmacy.

Proceeds from the banquet support the groups’ scholarship fund for local African-American high school and collegiate men.

