11-year-old found after city watch

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Cedric Johnson (Source: MPD) Cedric Johnson (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department canceled the search for a boy who disappeared Sunday night while playing outside.

Police said 11-year-old Cedric Johnson was last seen at Pendleton Apartments playing football at around 5:30.

He has since been found.

