Kitten's Cabaret goes up in flames

A fire did major damage to a Memphis strip club Monday morning.

Kitten's Cabaret went up in flames around 1 a.m., burning for nearly 20 minutes before firefighters were able to extinguish it.

The club was closed at the time the fire broke out, and no injuries were reported.

The club, located on Lamb Place and American Way, suffered considerable damage, but the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

