Riverkings named Southaven's Small Business of the Year

The Mississippi Riverkings are taking care of business on and off the ice. The Southaven Chamber of Commerce has awarded the hockey franchise as the Small Business of the Year, for 2016-17.

It was the community involvement by the organization, coupled with charity donations that set them apart, according to riverkings.com. General Manager David Schmoll told the website, “It’s a testament to the hard work our staff has done over the last 12 - 18 months as we continue to provide world-class entertainment to the Mid-South.”

The Riverkings also have a good start to this season, with a 4-2 record.

