Wainwright wins Silver Slugger award

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright was honored by Major League Baseball this year, but not for his work on the mound. Wainwright was chosen by the leagues managers and coaches as the top hitting pitcher, and received Louisville Slugger’s Silver Slugger award.

Wainwright had a .462 batting average with runners in scoring position, to give him 11 RBI, tops for pitchers in the National League.

Wainwright joins Bob Forsch and Jason Marquis as the only Cardinals pitchers to win the award.

