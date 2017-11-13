VIDEO: Children narrowly avoid truck

Shocking dashcam video from Norway shows a near-miss when an 18 wheeler narrowly misses hitting children crossing a highway.

The incident happened in June and was captured by another truck driver headed in the opposite direction.

A green bus stopped along the road to let passengers out. While other children waited by the roadside, two ran out into traffic.

The driver of the truck with the camera sounded his horn and flashed his lights as a warning.

The driver in the red cab slammed on his brakes, narrowly missing the children.

No one was hurt.

