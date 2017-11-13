Police: 65-year-old arrested for riding bicycle nude

Memphis Police Department arrested a 65-year-old man they said was riding his bicycle in the nude.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon on Wesley Park in Bartlett.

A woman said she was outside when she noticed the man riding a bicycle completely nude.

When officers arrived, they found a man behind a wooden fence where he had returned to put his clothes back on.

The woman said several families witnessed the man, including two underage children.

Police arrested Martin Centobie, 65. He is charged with indecent exposure.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.