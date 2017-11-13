U of M investigates professor who initiated Twitter war with Huckabee

After an Army pilot gave Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders his jacket, her father took to Twitter to praise the man.
Tribute on this Veterans Day to US Army Chinook pilot Chief Warrant Officer Bobby Zizelman-"An Officer and a Gentleman" who helped @PressSec from freezing. @realDonaldTrump should promote him! Of course libs go nuts about it. https://t.co/RJdHKPu0yR— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) November 11, 2017
It was the reply tweet from a University of Memphis professor that garnered the former governor's attention.
Those who caught wind of the tweet were not happy.
Gov. Huckabee replied to her tweet, referring to her as "Nurse Ratched."
Judy Cole is a nursing professor at U of M and has been teaching for over twenty years. Her tweet and the account have since been deleted.
The University of Memphis issued the following statement in response to the controversy:
"The University of Memphis has been made aware of personal comments made on social media by a current faculty member of the Loewenberg College of Nursing. These statements do not represent the values of the University of Memphis or the values of the Loewenberg College of Nursing. This matter is being fully investigated in accordance with UofM policies."
