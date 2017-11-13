Downtown Dining Week brings deals to Memphis

If you’re looking for a dinner deal, this is your week. Monday kicked off Downtown Dining Week, which lasts until Sunday, November 19.

Participating restaurants offer three course dinners and special menus for $20.17, along with two-for-one lunches and special lunch menus for $10.17. Almost 50 restaurants are participating, giving patrons a chance to try something new.

Signs alerting people of the week of deals are all across downtown Memphis.

“When we go back, we’re going to Google it and see what restaurants are participating,” Shirley Harvey said. “If you get out of your office and walk, you can see the different environments and what they have to offer.”

The Downtown Memphis Commission’s dining week this year comes as the agency revealed last week they and the city are coming up with a master parking plan that will be revealed next year.

The plan will determine how many parking spaces are needed over the next decade and where they should go.

“It’s just a piece of the puzzle of figuring out the best way to encourage development downtown,” said Jennifer Oswalt, Interim President of the DMC.

As far as parking’s concerned, you’re partially covered for downtown dining week. A one dollar printable coupon is available for two garages during dinner hours. Click here to download the coupon.

